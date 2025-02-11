We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With BlackLine (BL) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from BlackLine (BL - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, indicating a decline of 27.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $168.04 million, representing an increase of 7.9% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain BlackLine metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Professional services' should come in at $7.76 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Subscription and support' to come in at $159.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total customers' will reach 4,455. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4,398 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Total users' to reach 397,925. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 386,814.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit- Subscription and support' will likely reach $124.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $115.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for BlackLine here>>>
Shares of BlackLine have experienced a change of +16.1% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>