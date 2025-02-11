We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unveiling Generac Holdings (GNRC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 20.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.23 billion, increasing 15.7% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Generac Holdings metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Residential products' should come in at $770.50 million. The estimate suggests a change of +32.8% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other' of $123.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Commercial & industrial products' should arrive at $341.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6%.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- International' stands at $23.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.43 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Domestic' will reach $239.68 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $192.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Generac Holdings here>>>
Shares of Generac Holdings have experienced a change of -9.7% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), GNRC is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>