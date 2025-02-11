Back to top

Image: Bigstock

What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.34 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $418.32 million, increasing 19.1% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kinsale Capital Group metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net investment income' of $42.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +40.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net Earned Premiums' should arrive at $362.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fee Income' should come in at $8.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Expense Ratio' reaching 20.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 19.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Combined Ratio' to reach 76.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 72.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Loss Ratio' will reach 55.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 52.2%.

View all Key Company Metrics for Kinsale Capital Group here>>>

Over the past month, shares of Kinsale Capital Group have returned +17.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, KNSL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview