Countdown to Interpublic (IPG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Interpublic Group (IPG - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.51 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Interpublic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue before billable expenses- International' will reach $994.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue before billable expenses- Domestic (United States)' will reach $1.57 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.4% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Asia Pacific' to come in at $202.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Other' at $201.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +26.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Continental Europe' should arrive at $241.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.5% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- United Kingdom' of $212.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue before billable expenses- International- Latin America' will likely reach $135.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
Over the past month, Interpublic shares have recorded returns of +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), IPG will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>