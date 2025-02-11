We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Airbnb (ABNB) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Analysts on Wall Street project that Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 17.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.42 billion, increasing 9.2% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Airbnb metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Gross Booking Value' to come in at $17.18 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.50 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Nights and Experiences Booked' of 108.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 98.8 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)' reaching $158.50. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $156.73.
