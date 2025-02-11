We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Highwoods Properties (HIW) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Highwoods Properties (HIW - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.1%. Revenues are expected to be $204.19 million, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Highwoods Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Rental and other revenues- Contractual rents, net' of $173.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Rental and other revenues- Other miscellaneous operating revenues' will reach $10.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Rental and other revenues- Cost recoveries billed under lease arrangements, net' to reach $17.02 million. The estimate points to a change of 0% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Rental and other revenues- Straight-line rental income, net' stands at $2.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of -27.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $79.41 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $79 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Highwoods Properties here>>>
Over the past month, Highwoods Properties shares have recorded returns of +3.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HIW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>