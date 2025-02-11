Back to top

Ahead of Ameren (AEE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameren (AEE - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 31.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.76 billion, exhibiting an increase of 8.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ameren metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution' to reach $532.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' at $241.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total' reaching $812.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total' of $504.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenues- Natural gas' will reach $279.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Missouri' will likely reach $40.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' stands at $238.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Electric' will reach $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Transmission- Total' should arrive at $186.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Electric Sales - Ameren Total' will reach 15,865.75 GWh. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 15,760 GWh in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Ameren Missouri' to come in at $90.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Ameren have demonstrated returns of +10.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AEE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


