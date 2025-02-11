Back to top

Exploring Analyst Estimates for First American Financial (FAF) Q4 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First American Financial (FAF - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 55.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.64 billion, up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some First American Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $150.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Agent premiums' will reach $658.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Direct premiums and escrow fees' to come in at $575.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Information and other' at $247.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

