Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Wyndham (WH) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Wyndham Hotels (WH - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1 per share, indicating an increase of 9.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $343.78 million, representing an increase of 7.1% year over year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Wyndham metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees' will likely reach $129.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty' reaching $139.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Management and other fees' should arrive at $3.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- License and other fees' of $29.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Other' to reach $40.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Rooms' will reach 904,267. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 871,800.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total RevPAR' will reach $40.09. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $38.90 in the same quarter last year.
