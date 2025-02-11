We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TransUnion (TRU) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from TransUnion (TRU - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.96 per share, indicating an increase of 20% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.03 billion, representing an increase of 7.7% year over year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some TransUnion metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- U.S. Markets' at $788.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.7% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- International' to reach $243.39 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Total gross revenue' reaching $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- U.S. Markets- Financial Services' will reach $347.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- U.S. Markets- Emerging Verticals' stands at $303.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of 0% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada' will reach $38.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America' of $33.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK' will reach $58.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +14% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific' to come in at $26.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa' should arrive at $17.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- International Gross Revenue- India' will likely reach $68.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.4% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- U.S. Markets' should come in at $300.84 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $201.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for TransUnion here>>>
Over the past month, shares of TransUnion have returned +9.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Currently, TRU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>