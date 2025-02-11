We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Euronet Worldwide (EEFT - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.02 per share, indicating an increase of 7.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.04 billion, representing an increase of 8.6% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Euronet Worldwide metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- EFT Processing Segment' will likely reach $264.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.2% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Money Transfer Segment' will reach $428.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- epay Segment' to reach $348.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.1%.
Shares of Euronet Worldwide have experienced a change of -0.2% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EEFT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.