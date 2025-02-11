Back to top

Unlocking Q4 Potential of CareTrust REIT (CTRE): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT (CTRE - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $84.07 million, exhibiting an increase of 40.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CareTrust REIT metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental income' should come in at $59.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Interest and other income' should arrive at $21.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +247.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation and amortization' to come in at $14.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.21 million.

Over the past month, CareTrust REIT shares have recorded returns of +0.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CTRE will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.


