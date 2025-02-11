We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Leidos (LDOS) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Leidos (LDOS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.18 per share, reflecting an increase of 9.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.12 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Leidos metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Defense Systems' stands at $533.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -75.9% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' to reach $33.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $167 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' should arrive at $50.69 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $198 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Leidos here>>>
Leidos shares have witnessed a change of -4.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LDOS is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>