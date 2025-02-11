Back to top

Incyte (INCY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Incyte (INCY - Free Report) reported $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.3%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $1.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53, the EPS surprise was -6.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Incyte performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Product royalty revenues: $159.29 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $161.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
  • Net product revenues- Iclusig: $27.37 million compared to the $29.69 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
  • Net product revenues- Pemazyre: $23.14 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $19.08 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.1%.
  • Net product revenues- Minjuvi/ Monjuvi: $32.81 million versus $33.75 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +264.8% change.
  • Net product revenues- Opzelura: $161.60 million versus $150.33 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +47.9% change.
  • Net product revenues- Jakafi: $773.11 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $745.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.
  • Net product revenues- Zynyz: $1.37 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $0.96 million.
  • Revenues- Product revenues: $1.02 billion compared to the $999.96 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.3% year over year.
  • Royalty revenues- Olumiant: $38.49 million versus $39.58 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
  • Royalty revenues- Tabrecta: $6.29 million compared to the $6.27 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.4% year over year.
  • Royalty revenues- Jakavi: $114.19 million versus $116.30 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
  • Royalty revenues- Pemazyre: $0.33 million versus $0.67 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
Shares of Incyte have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

