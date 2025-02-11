Back to top

Compared to Estimates, McDonald's (MCD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.39 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.83, compared to $2.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.83, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how McDonald's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change: -1.4% versus 0.1% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change: 0.1% versus -1.3% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change: 4.1% versus -0.7% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
  • Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide: 43,477 compared to the 43,452 average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total: $3.96 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $3.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
  • Revenues- Total Other revenues: $120 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $89.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +89%.
  • Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $95 million versus $175.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -53.6% change.
  • Revenues- Franchised revenues- International Operated Markets: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- U.S. $780 million compared to the $823.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Operated Markets: $1.43 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
  • Revenues- Total Company-owned and operated sales and Franchised revenues- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $553 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $594.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
Shares of McDonald's have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

