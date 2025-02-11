We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, McDonald's (MCD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2024, McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) reported revenue of $6.39 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.83, compared to $2.95 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.83, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how McDonald's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change: -1.4% versus 0.1% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change: 0.1% versus -1.3% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change: 4.1% versus -0.7% estimated by 10 analysts on average.
- Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide: 43,477 compared to the 43,452 average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- Total: $2.31 billion compared to the $2.47 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Franchised revenues- Total: $3.96 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $3.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
- Revenues- Total Other revenues: $120 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $89.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +89%.
- Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $95 million versus $175.09 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -53.6% change.
- Revenues- Franchised revenues- International Operated Markets: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- U.S. $780 million compared to the $823.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
- Revenues- Company-owned and operated sales- International Operated Markets: $1.43 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
- Revenues- Total Company-owned and operated sales and Franchised revenues- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $553 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $594.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.
Shares of McDonald's have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.