Compared to Estimates, Edgewell Personal (EPC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Edgewell Personal Care (EPC - Free Report) reported revenue of $478.4 million, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.07, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $480.06 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13, the EPS surprise was -46.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Edgewell Personal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Feminine Care: $63.30 million versus $69.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Wet Shave: $294.50 million versus $295.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Sun and Skin Care: $120.60 million versus $115.41 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
Shares of Edgewell Personal have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

