Compared to Estimates, ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON - Free Report) reported $1.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.7%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $1.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was -3.06%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ON Semiconductor Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Market- Others: $280.10 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $364.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31.2%.
  • Revenue- Market- Industrial: $416.90 million compared to the $421.95 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Market- Automotive: $1.03 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $975.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
  • Revenue- Product- Intelligent Sensing Group: $302.50 million versus $275.66 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
  • Revenue- Product- Analog & Mixed-Signal Group: $610.60 million versus $653.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Product- Power Solutions Group: $809.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $830.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.5%.
Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp. have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

