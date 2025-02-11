Back to top

Rockwell Automation (ROK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Rockwell Automation (ROK - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.88 billion, down 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.83, compared to $2.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.61, the EPS surprise was +13.66%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rockwell Automation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales - Total Growth: -7.6% versus -8.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Sales- Intelligent Devices: $806 million versus $814.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.1% change.
  • Sales- Lifecycle Services: $546 million versus $563.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.8% change.
  • Sales- Software & Control: $529 million compared to the $496.02 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.4% year over year.
  • Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices: $120 million compared to the $109.64 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services: $68 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $74.30 million.
  • Operating earnings- Software & Control: $133 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $107.22 million.
Shares of Rockwell Automation have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

