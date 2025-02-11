We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
ARW's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Shares Down
Arrow Electronics (ARW - Free Report) shares fell 2.5% to close at $106.98 on Friday following its disappointing fourth-quarter 2024 results. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.41%. The bottom line declined 25.4% year over year.
In the fourth quarter, ARW reported revenues of $7.28 billion, down 7.2% year over year. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.09%.
ARW’s Q4 Revenue Details
In the fourth quarter of 2024, Global Component sales decreased 14.6% year over year on a reported basis and 14.4% on a constant currency (cc) basis to $4.81 billion.
Region-wise, the segment’s revenues from EMEA declined 24.9%, as well as sales from the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions plunged 10.1% and 9.8%, respectively, at cc.
Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) revenues were $2.47 billion, which increased 11.6% year over year and 12.4% at cc.
Region-wise, the segment’s revenues from America and EMEA increased 1.7% and 24%, respectively, at cc.
ARW’s Q4 Operating Details
The non-GAAP operating income from Global Components and Global ECS was $173 million and $161 million, respectively. While Global Components’ operating income declined 39.9% year over year, Global ECS jumped 10.3%.
Arrow Electronics’ non-GAAP operating income plunged 24.8% year over year to $273.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP operating margin shrunk 90 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 3.8%.
ARW's Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Arrow Electronics exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $188.8 million compared with the previous quarter’s $248 million.
The long-term debt was $2.77 billion, down from $2.36 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
Operating cash flow was $326 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, ARW returned $50 million to its shareholders through share repurchases.
ARW Offers Positive Q1 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, sales are estimated between $5.98 billion and $6.58 billion.
Global Components sales are projected in the band of $4.35 billion and $4.75 billion. Global ECS sales are anticipated to be between $1.63 billion and $1.83 billion.
Interest expenses are expected to be between $60 million and $65 million.
ARW expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of $1.30-$1.50 per share.
