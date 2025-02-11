We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ON's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Shares Down
ON Semiconductor (ON - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 95 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.06% but declined 24% year over year.
Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Revenues of $1.72 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.05% and declined 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.
In terms of end markets, Automotive (59.5% of revenues) revenues were $1.03 billion, down 8% year over year. Industrial (24.2% of revenues) end-market (including military, aerospace and medical) revenues declined 16.1% year over year to $416.9 million. Others (16.3% of revenues) end-market revenues declined 31.1% year over year to $280.1 million.
ON Semiconductor Corporation Price
ON Semiconductor Corporation price | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote
ON shares were down more than 7% at the time of writing this article. The stock has declined 36.7% in the trailing 12-month period compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 20.7%.
ON’s Quarter Details
ower Solutions Group revenues of $809.4 million (contributed 47% to revenues) fell 16.2% year over year. Analog & Mixed Group revenues of $610.6 million (35.4% of revenues) declined 18% on a year-over-year basis. Intelligent Sensing Group revenues of $302.5 million (17.6% of revenues) fell 1.7% year over year.
Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 140 basis points (bps) year over year to 45.3%.
Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 4.9% year over year to $321.3 million. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses increased 350 bps year over year.
Non-GAAP operating margin was 26.7%, down 490 bps on a year-over-year basis.
ON’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Dec. 31, 2024, onsemi had cash and cash equivalents of $2.69 billion compared with $2.47 billion as of Sept. 27, 2024.
Total debt (including the current portion), as of Dec. 31, 2024, was $3.35 billion, unchanged sequentially.
Fourth-quarter 2024 cash flow from operations amounted to $579.7 million compared with the previous quarter’s reported figure of $465.8 million.
Free cash flow amounted to $264.8 million compared with free cash flow of $304.1 million in the previous quarter.
ON Offers Q1 Guidance
For the first quarter of 2025, onsemi expects revenues between $1.35 billion and $1.45 billion.
Non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be in the range of 39-41%.
Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $313-$328 million.
Non-GAAP earnings are envisioned between 45 cents per share and 55 cents per share.
ON’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
onsemi currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) and DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector. While ANET and TWLO sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, DASH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Arista Networks is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 18. Twilio is set to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 13, while DoorDash is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 11.