Inspire (INSP) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP - Free Report) reported $239.72 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.5%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $239.62 million, representing a surprise of +0.04%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +55.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.74.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Inspire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • New U.S. Medical Centers: 72 versus 59 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Total U.S. Medical Centers: 1,435 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,430.
  • New U.S. sales territories: 12 versus 13 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total U.S. sales territories: 335 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 336.
Shares of Inspire have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

