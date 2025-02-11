We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
In the latest trading session, SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN - Free Report) closed at $15.33, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 10.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SoundHound AI, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.11, marking an 83.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.49 million, up 95.29% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SoundHound AI, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, SoundHound AI, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.