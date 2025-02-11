We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
QuickLogic (QUIK) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
QuickLogic (QUIK - Free Report) closed at $7.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.95% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers had lost 16.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.
The upcoming earnings release of QuickLogic will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.03, signifying an 83.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.1 million, down 18.45% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for QuickLogic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, QuickLogic boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note QuickLogic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.26.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow QUIK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.