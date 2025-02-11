We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) reached $13.70, with a -0.36% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 5.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.07%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $260.98 million, indicating a 21.17% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.16% decrease. As of now, Arbor Realty Trust holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.44, so one might conclude that Arbor Realty Trust is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
