Comfort Systems (FIX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $464.92, demonstrating a +1.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company had gained 4.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comfort Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.43, up 34.51% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.75 billion, showing a 29.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Comfort Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Comfort Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.3. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.08 for its industry.
The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
