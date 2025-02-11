We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Markets Steady, Positive; Q4 Earnings Keep Rolling
Monday, February 10, 2025
Markets were flat but positive in an initial trading day for a new week, basically shrugging off whatever warnings signs may have been considered regarding President Trump’s 25% steel tariff headline this morning. Indexes seemed determined to make back Friday’s selloff, and kept to their knitting: the Dow gathered +167 points, +0.38%, the S&P 500 was +40 points, +0.67%, the Nasdaq gained +190, +0.98% and the small-cap Russell 2000 rose +7.9, +0.35%.
We did see a big jump in shares of domestic steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF - Free Report) , +18% on the day, now +26% year to date. But otherwise, this news was treated rather tepidly, with decent — but more modest — gains at companies like Nucor (NUE - Free Report) and Alcoa (AA - Free Report) . Other noteworthy moves today came from Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) — which rose +17.5% ahead of its earnings report after Tuesday’s close — and On Semiconductor (ON - Free Report) sank -8.2% after a mixed earnings report with lower guidance today.
Earnings Reports After Today’s Close: VRTX, LSCC
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) posted mixed results after today’s close in its Q4 report, missing earnings by a penny to $3.98 per share, while revenues of $2.91 billion were notably ahead of the $2.77 billion analysts were expecting. The company also upped its full-year revenue guide significantly; however, shares are only up 22 cents in late trading, still well off all-time highs back in early November last year.
Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.
Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC - Free Report) was also mixed in its Q4 numbers after the bell today, with earnings of 15 cents per share coming in light of the 19 cents anticipated, and revenues of $117.4 million slightly above the $117.2 million in the Zacks consensus. Yet shares are trading up +14% in the after-market, basically cutting in half the company’s losses from a year ago.
What to Expect from the Stock Market Tuesday
The big news will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress Tuesday morning — the first such address since President Trump has re-taken the White House. It was Trump who appointed Powell Fed Chair, replacing Janet Yellen, back in early November 2017. Tuesday Powell address the Senate Banking Committee, and then will return Wednesday to appear before the House Services Committee.
For earnings reports, Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) , Marriott (MAR - Free Report) and Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) will be among those that report quarterly earnings ahead of the open, while DoorDash DASH, Gilead Pharma (GILD - Free Report) and Lyft (LYFT - Free Report) will join Super Micro after tomorrow’s close.
Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>