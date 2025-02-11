Back to top

Compared to Estimates, PennantPark (PFLT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

PennantPark (PFLT - Free Report) reported $67.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 76.5%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.33 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $58.93 million, representing a surprise of +13.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PennantPark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other income: $1.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.1%.
  • From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Interest: $47.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $43.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +99.7%.
  • From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend: $0.58 million versus $0.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
Shares of PennantPark have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

