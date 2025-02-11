Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Apollo Commerical Finance (ARI - Free Report) reported $43.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 25%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $43.63 million, representing a surprise of -0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +39.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Apollo Commerical Finance performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Income- Interest income from commercial mortgage loans: $156.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.39 million.
  • Net Interest Income- Interest income from subordinate loans and other lending assets: $0.64 million compared to the $1.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue from real estate owned operations: $26.95 million compared to the $26.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Apollo Commerical Finance here>>>

Shares of Apollo Commerical Finance have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise