Brixmor (BRX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Brixmor Property (BRX - Free Report) reported $328.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.30% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $327.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the EPS surprise was -1.85%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brixmor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other revenues: $0.09 million compared to the $0.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental income: $328.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $326.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
  • Income (loss) attributable to common stockholders- Diluted: $0.27 compared to the $0.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Brixmor have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

