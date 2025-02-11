We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed at $29.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.74% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 5.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 20, 2025. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.64%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $974.91 million, indicating a 4.62% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. Currently, VICI Properties Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, VICI Properties Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.04. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.43.
It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 171, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.