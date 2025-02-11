We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Lennar (LEN) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Lennar (LEN - Free Report) standing at $122.69, reflecting a +0.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
Shares of the homebuilder witnessed a loss of 5.88% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Construction sector with its gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lennar in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.76, showcasing a 31.52% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.51 billion, indicating a 2.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.48 per share and a revenue of $37.88 billion, representing changes of -9.96% and +6.88%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lennar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.18% downward. Lennar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, Lennar is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.77. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.09 of its industry.
We can also see that LEN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Building Products - Home Builders industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.