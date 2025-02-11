We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG - Free Report) ending at $14.22, denoting a -0.49% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Shares of the photovoltaic products maker witnessed a loss of 2.86% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SolarEdge Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 19, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.49, down 61.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $186.25 million, indicating a 41.07% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SolarEdge Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.62% higher. Currently, SolarEdge Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.