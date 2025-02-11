We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Garmin (GRMN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Garmin (GRMN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $215.73, indicating a -0.89% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.
The the stock of maker of personal navigation devices has risen by 4.07% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Garmin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 19, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.89, signifying a 9.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.67 billion, indicating a 12.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Garmin. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Garmin possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Garmin is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 28.42. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.97.
We can also see that GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 134, this industry ranks in the bottom 47% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
