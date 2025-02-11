We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Enviri (NVRI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Enviri (NVRI - Free Report) closed at $9.24, marking a +1.99% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the industrial services company had gained 7.6% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 9.93% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.07% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enviri in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 20, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.09, down 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $584.3 million, indicating a 10.49% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enviri. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Enviri is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
From a valuation perspective, Enviri is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 129.43. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.06.
The Waste Removal Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
