Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Ouster, Inc. (OUST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.28, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 8.22% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.23, reflecting a 75.79% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $30 million, indicating a 22.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Ouster, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 64.79% lower. Right now, Ouster, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, placing it within the bottom 46% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.