Watts Water (WTS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Watts Water (WTS - Free Report) reported $540.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $2.05 for the same period compares to $1.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $537.27 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.91, the EPS surprise was +7.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Watts Water performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Europe: $108.60 million versus $113.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.2% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $398 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $391.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
  • Geographic Revenue- APMEA: $33.80 million versus $33.53 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4% change.
Shares of Watts Water have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

