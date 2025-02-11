We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Cincinnati Financial (CINF - Free Report) reported $2.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of $3.14 for the same period compares to $2.28 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90, the EPS surprise was +65.26%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio: 29.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 30.1%.
- Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses: 55% compared to the 63.2% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio: 84.7% compared to the 93.2% average estimate based on six analysts.
- Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses: 53.8% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61.3%.
- Revenues- Earned premiums- Total: $2.37 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.
- Investment income, net of expenses- Total: $280 million compared to the $265.55 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums: $726 million compared to the $711.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Earned premiums: $81 million compared to the $79.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Commercial Lines Insurance- Earned premiums: $1.16 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
- Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Fee revenues: $3 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
- Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance: $169 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $166.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.
- Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Earned premiums: $2.28 billion versus $2.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.