NiSource to Release Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
NiSource (NI - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 12, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 42.9% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.
Major Factors That Might Have Impacted NI's Q4 Performance
Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (“NIPSCO”), a subsidiary of NiSource, completed the third solar project in its electric generation fleet. Cavalry Solar came online during the third quarter of 2024. It is operating and producing more cost-effective, cleaner energy for homes and businesses. This is likely to have aided the bottom line in the fourth quarter.
Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania’s distribution system improvement charge became effective in October 2024 for incremental revenues of $112 million. This is expected to have positively impacted NiSource’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.
NIPSCO received approval for the electric rates, effective November 2024. The company’s revenues are also likely to have benefited from the new electric and gas rates implemented during the fourth quarter and previous quarters in its service territories.
The company’s bottom line is expected to have gained from capital programs and flat operation and maintenance expenses.
However, higher depreciation and amortization expenses might have offset some of these positives.
NI’s Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 47 cents per share, implying a year-over-year decrease of 11.3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $1.45 billion, indicating an increase of 2.1% from the year-ago reported number.
What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.
NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise
NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
