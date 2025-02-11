See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
YARIY and NYK Close Deal for Ammonia-Fueled Medium Gas Carrier
Yara International ASA's (YARIY - Free Report) unit Yara Clean Ammonia, the world's biggest ammonia distributor, has inked a time-charter contract with Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha ("NYK") for an ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier (AFMGC) that will be delivered in November 2026.
The agreement with NYK allows the company to not only comply with future rules governing CO2 emissions from sea-going vessels but also to ensure that its clients obtain carbon-intensity-compliant clean ammonia across its supply chain.
Yara Clean Ammonia and NYK have been studying the practical application of an ammonia-fueled ammonia gas carrier since 2021, and the companies have now completed the world's first time-charter contract for an AFMGC, the most common type of vessel for international ammonia transportation.
The use of an AFMGC is expected to significantly reduce GHG emissions from marine transportation while also developing an ammonia supply chain by providing a more environmentally friendly mode of ammonia transportation as demand for ammonia in the power sector, marine fuel and other applications grows.
Shares of YARIY have lost 20.1% over the past year compared with a 3.2% rise of its industry.
