We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Air Products to Feature Decarbonization Solutions at POWERGEN
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD - Free Report) will showcase how its industrial gases, such as hydrogen, can help the power industry generate a cleaner future and reach its decarbonization goals at POWERGEN International in Dallas, TX.
With more than eight decades of industrial gas experience and as the world's largest supplier of hydrogen, APD is well-positioned to be a decarbonization partner to the power generation industry as it transitions to sustainable energy.
Air Products is extending the potential of hydrogen-fired boilers by incorporating its burner technology into cutting-edge boiler systems. Early testing in Air Products' Clean Energy Lab revealed stable 100% hydrogen combustion, as well as the capacity to combine hydrogen with natural gas to reduce emissions. As renewable energy becomes more prevalent in the energy mix, hydrogen can act as a dependable load balancer or backup fuel, increasing the resilience of microgrids.
POWERGEN International is the leading networking and business platform for power generation professionals and solution providers. It brings together power producers, utilities, engineering, procurement and construction professionals, consultants, original equipment manufacturers and large-scale energy users to explore innovative solutions in the context of the transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.
Air Products’ shares have gained 39.6% in the past year against a 3.3% decline of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Air Products maintained its full-year fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.70 to $13.00. Air Products expects adjusted EPS to be between $2.75 and $2.85 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. APD anticipates capital expenditures ranging from $4.5 billion to $5 billion for the fiscal year.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Quote
APD’s Rank & Key Picks
APD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) , Hecla Mining Company (HL - Free Report) and New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) .
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.1%. The company's shares have soared 222.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Hecla Mining, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 50%, on average. HL’s shares have rallied 60.9% over the past year.
New Gold, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing once. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 37.5%, on average. NGD’s shares have rallied 132% over the past year.