UFP Industries (UFPI) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from UFP Industries (UFPI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, indicating a decline of 24.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.44 billion, representing a decrease of 5.5% year over year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some UFP Industries metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Retail' reaching $480.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Construction' will reach $488.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.5% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Packaging' will likely reach $374.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Shares of UFP Industries have demonstrated returns of +3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), UFPI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>