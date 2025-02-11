We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JELD-WEN (JELD) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
The upcoming report from JELD-WEN (JELD - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.07 per share, indicating a decline of 118.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $843.77 million, representing a decrease of 17.4% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 22.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific JELD-WEN metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Europe' to come in at $229.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.2%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- North America' should come in at $614.54 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- North America' of $41.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $94.20 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Europe' reaching $8.15 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $15.50 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for JELD-WEN here>>>
Shares of JELD-WEN have experienced a change of +3.9% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), JELD is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>