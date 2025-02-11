We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to AMC Networks (AMCX) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Analysts on Wall Street project that AMC Networks (AMCX - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 9.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $616.19 million, declining 9.2% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AMC Networks metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Domestic Operations' reaching $545.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- International and Other' will reach $73.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of -25.6% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Domestic Operations' will likely reach $144.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $123.54 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- International and Other' of $9.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.16 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for AMC Networks here>>>
Shares of AMC Networks have experienced a change of +14.8% in the past month compared to the +4.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMCX is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>