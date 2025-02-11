We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
American Well (AMWL) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Analysts on Wall Street project that American Well Corporation (AMWL - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $2.82 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $66.57 million, declining 5.8% from the same quarter last year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Well metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Platform subscription' at $32.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $8.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.8% year over year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Visits' of $25.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -20% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Well here>>>
Over the past month, American Well shares have recorded returns of +33.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMWL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>