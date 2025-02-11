Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American Well (AMWL) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Analysts on Wall Street project that American Well Corporation (AMWL - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $2.82 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 17.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $66.57 million, declining 5.8% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American Well metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Platform subscription' at $32.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +19.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Other' will likely reach $8.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -24.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Visits' of $25.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -20% from the year-ago quarter.

View all Key Company Metrics for American Well here>>>

Over the past month, American Well shares have recorded returns of +33.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AMWL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Well Corporation (AMWL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview