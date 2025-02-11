We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Sally Beauty (SBH) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts forecast that Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $941.44 million, exhibiting an increase of 1.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sally Beauty metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Sally Beauty Supply' will reach $529.05 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Beauty Systems Group' should come in at $412.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Beauty Systems Group' to come in at 1,331. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,332.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Total' of 4,460. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4,475 in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of stores at end-of-period - Sally Beauty Supply' should arrive at 3,128. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,143 in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Sally Beauty have returned -13.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Currently, SBH carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.