Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Moderna (MRNA) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $2.65 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 581.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $956.11 million, declining 66% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 7.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Moderna metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Net Product sales' will reach $938.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -66.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other revenue' should arrive at $17.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product sales- Rest of world' should come in at $551.12 million. The estimate points to a change of -59.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product sales- United States' will likely reach $247.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of -69.3% year over year.
Over the past month, Moderna shares have recorded returns of -9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRNA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.