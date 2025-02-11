Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ecolab (ECL) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Ecolab (ECL - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.01 billion, up 1.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.81, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.97 billion, representing a surprise of +0.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ecolab performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed Currency rates): $322.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $322.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.5%.
  • Sales- Global Industrial (Public Currency rates): $2.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
  • Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates): $1.36 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Sales- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed Currency rates): $1.37 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
  • Sales- Global Pest Elimination (Public Currency rates): $293.80 million compared to the $296 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.2% year over year.
  • Sales- Global Pest Elimination (Fixed Currency Rates): $295.20 million versus $298.05 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- Global Industrial (Fixed Currency rates): $2.07 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.4%.
  • Sales- Global Healthcare & Life Sciences (Public Currency rates): $318.80 million versus $312.85 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.1% change.
  • Operating Income- Global Industrial (Public Currency rates): $365.70 million versus $360.53 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Public Currency rates): $285.70 million compared to the $303.82 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Global Institutional & Specialty (Fixed Currency rates): $288.40 million compared to the $300.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Income- Global Healthcare and Life Sciences (Fixed currency rates): $40.70 million compared to the $28.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Ecolab have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

