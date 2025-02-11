Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Carrier Global (CARR) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Carrier Global (CARR - Free Report) reported $5.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.33 billion, representing a surprise of -3.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carrier Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- HVAC: $4.51 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.9%.
  • Net Sales- Refrigeration: $680 million compared to the $734 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Eliminations and other: -$41 million versus -$42.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -66.9% change.
  • Adjusted Operating profit- Refrigeration: $82 million compared to the $90.88 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating profit- HVAC: $658 million versus $662.08 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Carrier Global here>>>

Shares of Carrier Global have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise