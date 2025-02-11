Back to top

Coca-Cola (KO) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) reported $11.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +7.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coca-Cola performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Operating Revenue- Global Ventures: $850 million versus $801.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
  • Net Operating Revenue- North America: $4.68 billion versus $4.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
  • Net Operating Revenue- Latin America: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
  • Net Operating Revenue- Asia Pacific: $1.22 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.
  • Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa: $1.79 billion compared to the $1.60 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
  • Net Operating Revenue- Bottling investments: $1.55 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -23% year over year.
  • Net Operating Revenues- Eliminations: -$208 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$316.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -39.7%.
  • Net Operating Revenue- Corporate: $22 million compared to the $26.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP: $998 million compared to the $779.39 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP: $318 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $358.20 million.
  • Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP: $1.15 billion versus $996.06 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP: $788 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $797.94 million.
Shares of Coca-Cola have returned +4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

