Masco (MAS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Masco (MAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.83 billion, down 2.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of -0.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Masco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Plumbing Products: $1.19 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%.
  • Net Sales- Decorative Architectural Products: $639 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $618.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.
  • Operating profit, as adjusted- Plumbing Products: $200 million versus $215.11 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Operating profit, as adjusted- Decorative Architectural Products: $113 million compared to the $99.15 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Plumbing Products: $198 million compared to the $212.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Decorative Architectural Products: $113 million versus $101.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Masco have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

